Indians' Francisco Lindor: Batting order discussion

Lindor and manager Terry Francona might have a discussion this spring about possibly moving Lindor out of the leadoff spot, Paul Hoynes of Cleveland.com reports.

Francona cautioned that nothing was imminent about a batting order change. "I'm not trying to move him out of that spot," said Francona. "I want to be open to what could be our best lineup. I don't think anybody knows that until you have a better idea of what your team is going to look like." If Lindor were to move down to second or third in the order, he would have more RBI opportunities, perhaps at the expense of fewer plate appearances along with fewer chances to run.