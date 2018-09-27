Indians' Francisco Lindor: Blast 37th home run

Lindor went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and a strikeout in Wednesday's win over the White Sox.

Lindor led off the game with his 37th home run and later smacked another hit before being lifted early in the 10-2 rout. The 24-year-old set a new personal best with his 90th RBI, but he's otherwise struggled some of late with just a .242 average over 99 at-bats in September.