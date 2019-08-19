Indians' Francisco Lindor: Breaks homerless streak

Lindor went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in an 8-4 victory against the Yankees on Sunday.

The 25-year-old saw his average dip below .300, but he hit his first homer since Aug. 4. If Lindor can catch fire again in the power category, he could still reach the 30-homer plateau. He's done that each of the last two years, but with his early-season injury during 2019, it would be an even greater accomplishment this summer. He is batting .299 with 21 home runs, 53 RBI, 73 runs and 18 steals in 442 at-bats this season.