Indians' Francisco Lindor: Breaks off contract talks
Lindor suspended extension talks with Cleveland on Monday, Jason Lloyd of The Athletic reports.
The star shortstop could still sign a deal with the Indians following the season, as he still has two more years left on his contract, but for now he'll focus on his performance on the field. The lack of an extension seemingly increases the prospects of Lindor getting traded, though it's hard to say how a hypothetical trade would affect Lindor's fantasy value, as he currently plays in a middle-of-the-road lineup in a park that plays pretty close to neutral.
