Indians' Francisco Lindor: Closing in on rehab assignment

Lindor (ankle) will run the bases Saturday and the team physicians will meet with ankle specialist Dr. Robert Anderson to determine whether he can begin a rehab assignment, Paul Hoynes of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Lindor took part in some agility drills on the field Tuesday and managed to jog around the bases Wednesday, so it appears he's closing in on the next step in his rehab. If he is cleared for game action, he's likely looking at a late-April return from the injured list, barring any setbacks.