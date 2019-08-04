Indians' Francisco Lindor: Clubs another homer
Lindor went 1-for-3 with a home run, two RBI and a walk Sunday against the Angels.
Lindor cranked a solo homer to center in the third inning, and he tacked on an insurance run in the eighth with a sacrifice fly. He ended the weekend series on a high note, hitting home runs in back-to-back contests while registering five RBI over that brief stretch.
More News
-
Indians' Francisco Lindor: Smashes three-run homer•
-
Indians' Francisco Lindor: Three hits in win•
-
Indians' Francisco Lindor: Launches leadoff home run•
-
Indians' Francisco Lindor: Launches 16th homer•
-
Indians' Francisco Lindor: Hits two home runs•
-
Indians' Francisco Lindor: Posts two hits with steal•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 20 Preview: Two-start pitchers
If you need a two-start sleeper for Week 20, you have several to choose from. They come with...
-
Week 20 Fantasy baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy trade chart: Mancini rising
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 20 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
You like outfielders? The list of sleeper hitters for the upcoming week is littered with them...
-
Prospects: Sheffield has an opening
Justus Sheffield has an opening at the right time, based on his work at Double-A, and we may...
-
Waivers: Trent Grisham a nice find
Recent call-ups Trent Grisham and Travis Demeritte could play pivotal roles, but Fantasy players...