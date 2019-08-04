Indians' Francisco Lindor: Clubs another homer

Lindor went 1-for-3 with a home run, two RBI and a walk Sunday against the Angels.

Lindor cranked a solo homer to center in the third inning, and he tacked on an insurance run in the eighth with a sacrifice fly. He ended the weekend series on a high note, hitting home runs in back-to-back contests while registering five RBI over that brief stretch.

