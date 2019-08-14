Indians' Francisco Lindor: Collects three RBI

Lindor went 3-for-5 with two doubles, three RBI and a caught stealing in Tuesday's 7-6 loss to the Red Sox.

Lindor came through with a clutch game-tying double during the ninth inning, but he took himself out of scoring position as he was thrown out trying to steal third base. The 25-year-old has a modest seven-game hit streak in which he is 9-for-27 with five doubles and seven walks.