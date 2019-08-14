Indians' Francisco Lindor: Collects three RBI
Lindor went 3-for-5 with two doubles, three RBI and a caught stealing in Tuesday's 7-6 loss to the Red Sox.
Lindor came through with a clutch game-tying double during the ninth inning, but he took himself out of scoring position as he was thrown out trying to steal third base. The 25-year-old has a modest seven-game hit streak in which he is 9-for-27 with five doubles and seven walks.
More News
-
Indians' Francisco Lindor: Clubs another homer•
-
Indians' Francisco Lindor: Smashes three-run homer•
-
Indians' Francisco Lindor: Three hits in win•
-
Indians' Francisco Lindor: Launches leadoff home run•
-
Indians' Francisco Lindor: Launches 16th homer•
-
Indians' Francisco Lindor: Hits two home runs•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Do these 15 have an innings limit?
So who's getting shut down? Or who's at risk, anyway? Scott White looks at 15 cases that raise...
-
Eight trending hitters: Pros and cons
The waiver wire has seen a surge in activity over the past week because of some new bats grabbing...
-
Waivers: On Braves closers, Aquino
The Braves may not have a closer, but the Rays do. And how hard should we buying into Aristides...
-
Week 21 Preview: Two-start pitchers
A full week of Coors Field action eliminates some two-start sleeper possibilities, but there...
-
Week 21 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
An eight-game week for the injury-plagued Yankees makes for a lineup full of sleepers, none...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, picks, sims
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start