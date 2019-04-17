Indians' Francisco Lindor: Could return Friday

Lindor (ankle) will rejoin the Indians Friday, at which point the team will evaluate whether he's ready to be activated, Paul Hoynes of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

The Indians have said that Lindor wouldn't need a lengthy rehab assignment, and they appear to be sticking to their word. The team could certainly use its star shortstop back to ignite a struggling offense which ranks 27th in the league with a 65 wRC+.