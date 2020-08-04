Lindor went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Reds. He was also caught stealing.

Since getting off to a 2-for-14 start, Lindor has gone 9-for-30 with three home runs. He's still looking for his first stolen base -- Monday's attempt was his first -- and Cleveland is not running a lot as a team early on. That said, it would still be a surprise if Lindor didn't end up with a handful of steals by the end of the campaign.