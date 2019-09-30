Indians' Francisco Lindor: Cranks 32nd home run
Lindor went 2-for-4 with a home run, an RBI and a run scored in the team's 8-2 loss to the Nationals on Sunday.
Lindor capped off yet another stellar year as he hit at least 30 home runs for the third consecutive season. The 2011 first-round pick finished the season with a .284 batting average which was his highest since 2016 but also only finished with 74 RBI and played in 143 games which both were his lowest totals since his rookie season in 2015. The 25-year-old shortstop led the team in batting average and hits in 2019 and will continue to be a cornerstone for this franchise for years to come.
