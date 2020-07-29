Lindor went 3-for-8 with a home run, a double, three runs scored and three RBI as the Indians swept the White Sox in Tuesday's doubleheader.

The All-Star shortstop entered Tuesday's action 2-for-14 with one extra-base hit and five strikeouts through three games, so his performance in the the twin bill was a welcome sight. Lindor will look to build on that effort in Wednesday's series finale.