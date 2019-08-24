Indians' Francisco Lindor: Delivers two-run blast

Lindor went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Friday's win over Kansas City.

Lindor left the yard in the second inning, extending his team's lead to four. Following Friday's performance, the 25-year-old has hit safely in six straight contests. He's slashing .297/.351/.517 over 110 matchups in 2019.

More News
Our Latest Stories