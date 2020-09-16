Lindor went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double, a stolen base, a walk, four RBI and one run scored Tuesday against the Cubs.

Lindor powered Cleveland's offense single handedly. He clubbed an RBI double in the third frame and followed that up with an RBI single two innings later. However, his biggest contribution came in the ninth inning, when he slugged a two-run home run to tie the contest. For the season, Lindor has maintained a .286/.346/.469 line with eight home runs, four steals, 24 RBI and 26 runs scored across 48 contests.