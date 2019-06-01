Indians' Francisco Lindor: Drives in team's lone run

Lindor went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Friday against the White Sox.

Lindor got the Indians on the board in the first inning with a solo blast to right field, his eighth home run of the season. The 25-year-old is slashing .282/.357/.477 with 20 RBI and six stolen bases over 38 games in 2019.

