Indians' Francisco Lindor: Drives in team's lone run
Lindor went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Friday against the White Sox.
Lindor got the Indians on the board in the first inning with a solo blast to right field, his eighth home run of the season. The 25-year-old is slashing .282/.357/.477 with 20 RBI and six stolen bases over 38 games in 2019.
