Indians' Francisco Lindor: Drives in two during win
Lindor went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a sacrifice fly in a 2-0 victory against the Tigers on Thursday.
It's not an overwhelming impressive stat line, but Lindor drove in the only two runs of the game, and he extended his hitting streak to 11 contests. Despite an early-season injury, Lindor is a stolen base away from his second straight 20/20 season. He is batting .301 with 25 home runs, 60 RBI, 79 runs and 19 steals in 479 at-bats this season.
