Indians' Francisco Lindor: Evades arbitration
Lindor agreed to a one-year, $10.55 million contract with the Indians on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.
Lindor belted 38 homers and drove in 92 runs while producing a .277/.352/.519 slash line over 158 games a season ago, and the Indians have managed to avoid an arbitration hearing by coming to terms with their starting shortstop prior to the deadline. The 25-year-old will enter the new campaign as one of the most valuable players at his position in the game of baseball.
