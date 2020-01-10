Play

Indians' Francisco Lindor: Gets big one-year deal

Lindor and the Indians avoided arbitration Friday by agreeing to a one-year, $17.5 million deal, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.

The contract is the second-highest ever for a player in his second season of arbitration eligibility, trailing only Mookie Betts' $20 million contract from last season. It's still a bargain given Lindor's impressive talent, as he hit .284/.335/.518 with 32 homers and 22 steals while playing strong defense at shortstop last season.

More News
Our Latest Stories