Lindor went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in a victory over Minnesota on Tuesday.
Lindor slugged Cleveland into a lead they did not relinquish with a two-run shot to right field in the sixth inning. The blast was his fifth of the season and his first homer and RBI since Aug. 16. Lindor is slashing .254/.316/.426 on the season.
