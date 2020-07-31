Lindor went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Thursday's victory over Minnesota.

Lindor accounted for the only runs of the game with a two-run blast in the third inning. The homer was Lindor's second of the season and fourth extra-base hit across 29 at-bats. He is batting only .207 (6-for-29) on the campaign, though he has driven in six runs in seven contests.

