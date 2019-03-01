Indians' Francisco Lindor: Hits in cage
Lindor (calf) hit in the cages for the first time this spring Friday, Marly Rivera of ESPN reports.
Lindor also took grounders and was cleared to go for a light jog. His status for the start of the season remains in question due to a right calf strain he suffered in early February, but the shortstop is trending in the right direction.
