Indians' Francisco Lindor: Hits in cage

Lindor (calf) hit in the cages for the first time this spring Friday, Marly Rivera of ESPN reports.

Lindor also took grounders and was cleared to go for a light jog. His status for the start of the season remains in question due to a right calf strain he suffered in early February, but the shortstop is trending in the right direction.

More News
Our Latest Stories