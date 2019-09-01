Indians' Francisco Lindor: Hits late two-run homer
Lindor went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run during Saturday's 9-6 loss to the Rays.
Lindor hit the two-run shot to right field during the eighth inning to help spark a late rally, but the Indians were unable to overcome the seven-run deficit. The 25-year-old has a .299/.350/.537 slash line with 26 home runs, 62 RBI and 19 stolen bases in 117 contests.
