Indians' Francisco Lindor: Hits two home runs
Lindor went 2-for-5 with two solo home runs in a 7-2 win over the Reds on Saturday.
Lindor was without a home run in his previous 15 games, but he went deep twice Saturday off Cincinnati starter Anthony DeSclafani. The 25-year-old has a .295/.356/.511 slash line with 14 home runs and 13 stolen bases in 68 games this season.
More News
-
Indians' Francisco Lindor: Posts two hits with steal•
-
Indians' Francisco Lindor: Swipes two bags•
-
Indians' Francisco Lindor: Third straight multi-hit game•
-
Indians' Francisco Lindor: Powers offense with two homers•
-
Indians' Francisco Lindor: Drives in team's lone run•
-
Indians' Francisco Lindor: Smacks leadoff homer•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 16 picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Plate discipline standouts, breakouts
Ariel Cohen breaks down swing and contact rates on pitches inside and outside the zone to identify...
-
Waivers: Jansen remains scorching
Some of our preseason favorites are starting to turn things around, which makes them worth...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
Between promotions, injuries, risers and fallers, the prospect landscape has changed a bit...
-
Wednesday Waivers, winners/losers
Heath Cummings catches you up on Tuesday night's action and tells you who to consider addi...