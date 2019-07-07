Indians' Francisco Lindor: Hits two home runs

Lindor went 2-for-5 with two solo home runs in a 7-2 win over the Reds on Saturday.

Lindor was without a home run in his previous 15 games, but he went deep twice Saturday off Cincinnati starter Anthony DeSclafani. The 25-year-old has a .295/.356/.511 slash line with 14 home runs and 13 stolen bases in 68 games this season.