Indians' Francisco Lindor: Homers, steals two bases

Lindor went 1-for-4 with a walk, solo home run, two stolen bases and two runs scored Sunday against the Royals.

Lindor took Eric Skoglund deep in the third inning to end the regular season with 38 home runs, a new career-best. His two stolen bases brought his total to 25 on the season, another career-best mark. Lindor matched, and even improved, in many areas from his breakout 2017 season, suggesting he will be a legitimate contributor across all five categories for several seasons to come.