Indians' Francisco Lindor: Hot hitting in Cactus League
Lindor went 12-for-30 (.400 average) with three home runs and 10 RBI across 10 Cactus League games before the MLB suspended its season.
After his name cropped up in trade rumors all winter, Lindor elected to break off talks with the Indians about a possible contract extension during spring training. The uncertainty about his future in Cleveland clearly didn't impact Lindor on the field, as he immediately caught fire at the plate during the spring and played his usual stellar defense at shortstop. A trade may still be in the cards if Cleveland's season heads south quickly, but Lindor fantasy value shouldn't change much for better or worse if he ends up moving elsewhere.
