Indians' Francisco Lindor: Knocks in two in win
Lindor went 2-for-6 with a solo home run and an RBI single in Friday's 6-2 win over the Twins.
Lindor opened the scoring with a solo shot off Twins starter Michael Pineda in the third inning. He later added a bases-loaded single in the 11th as part of a four-run rally. The shortstop is up to 28 homers, 66 RBI, and 85 runs scored while batting .297/.348/.536 in 564 plate appearances this season. Lindor has also added 20 stolen bases.
