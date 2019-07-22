Indians' Francisco Lindor: Launches 16th homer

Lindor went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run Sunday against the Royals.

Lindor smacked a two-run homer in the third inning to tie the ballgame, marking his 16th long ball of the 2019 season. He continues to put together a solid campaign, slashing .292/.347/.508 with 37 RBI over 79 contests.

More News
Our Latest Stories