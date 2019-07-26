Indians' Francisco Lindor: Launches leadoff home run
Lindor went 3-for-8 with a solo home run and a double in Thursday's marathon win over the Royals.
Lindor crushed a homer to left field on the first pitch of the game to stake the Tribe to an early lead and extend his hitting streak to seven games. He also picked up a pair of extra-inning base knocks to notch his seventh three-hit game of the season. The 25-year-old has overcome an early-season injury to post another impressive campaign, slashing .295/.348/.512 with 17 homers, 41 RBI and 15 stolen bases in 380 plate appearances.
