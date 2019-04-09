Indians' Francisco Lindor: Making progress in rehab

Manager Terry Francona said Lindor (ankle) hit in the batting cage, fielded groundballs and did some agility work Tuesday, Jordan Horrobin of MLB.com reports.

The battery of activities marks a step forward for Lindor after the shortstop wasn't cleared to run at any point during the past week. The Indians will likely assess Lindor's condition over the next few days before mapping out a minor-league rehab schedule for him. The 25-year-old remains unlikely to make his season debut with the Indians until at least late April.