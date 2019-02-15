Indians' Francisco Lindor: Manager looking for quick return
Manager Terry Francona believes Lindor (calf) could return at the front end of his 7-to-9 week recovery timetable, Paul Hoynes of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
The Indians' announced Lindor's right calf strain last week, putting his availability for Opening Day on March 28 in jeopardy. A seven-week recovery would finish right around that date, so it remains a tight window if the 25-year-old is to be ready for the first game of the season. Despite Francona's optimism, fantasy owners should remain wary of the All-Star shortstop's availability for early April, at least until more concrete updates on his status surface.
