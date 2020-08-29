Lindor went 2-for-4 with three runs scored and a stolen base in Friday's 14-2 win over the Cardinals.

Lindor singled, stole a base and scored on a Franmil Reyes homer in the first inning. In the second, Lindor reached on a double play and scored on Carlos Santana's long ball. Lindor's final run of the game came in the sixth inning when he doubled and came home on a Reyes single. The 26-year-old shortstop is up to five homers, 15 RBI, 17 runs scored and a stolen base through 32 contests.