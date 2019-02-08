Indians' Francisco Lindor: Opening Day status in question
Lindor sustained a moderate right calf strain and is expected to be sidelined for 7-to-9 weeks.
The injury occurred as Lindor was preparing for spring training this week and his status for Opening Day on March 28 is now in doubt. The All-Star shortstop is on track to miss all of spring training, as a seven-week recovery would have him return at the end of March just as the regular season begins. Realistically, the Indians are likely to remain cautious and avoid rushing the 25-year-old back into action rather than risk prolonging the injury further into the regular season.
