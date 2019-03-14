Indians' Francisco Lindor: Playing in another minors game
Lindor (calf) is playing in another minor-league game Thursday, but is not yet cleared to run at full speed, T.J. Zuppe of The Athletic reports.
Zuppe notes that Lindor has gotten quite good at briskly jogging in the field, and it is encouraging that he is right back out there after participating in a similar game Wednesday.
More News
-
Indians' Francisco Lindor: Playing in controlled minors game•
-
Indians' Francisco Lindor: Side-to-side mobility limited•
-
Indians' Francisco Lindor: Hits in cage•
-
Indians' Francisco Lindor: Able to take grounders•
-
Indians' Francisco Lindor: Manager looking for quick return•
-
Indians' Francisco Lindor: Opening Day status in question•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Are these prime 'risks' really risky?
Finding prime players with the right kinds of injury risk can be a game-changer in Fantasy...
-
NL-only Rotisserie mock draft
Enough has happened already in spring training to change the complexion of an NL-only draft....
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Spring notes: Hays a sleeper again
Austin Hays is having the spring we all hoped he would last year while Caleb Smith, Trevor...
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, 2019 picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Busts: Three picks to (re)consider
Chris Towers, Heath Cummings and Adam Aizer give some of their favorite bust picks -- and other...