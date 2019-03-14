Indians' Francisco Lindor: Playing in another minors game

Lindor (calf) is playing in another minor-league game Thursday, but is not yet cleared to run at full speed, T.J. Zuppe of The Athletic reports.

Zuppe notes that Lindor has gotten quite good at briskly jogging in the field, and it is encouraging that he is right back out there after participating in a similar game Wednesday.

More News
Our Latest Stories