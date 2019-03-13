Indians' Francisco Lindor: Playing in controlled minors game

Lindor (calf) wil play in a controlled minor-league game Wednesday, T.J. Zuppe of The Athletic reports.

Lindor will receive three at-bats but will only jog to first base if he puts the ball in play. He'll also play what the team is calling "controlled" defense. It's tough to tell exactly what that means, but the fact that he's taking part in something approximating game action 15 days before Opening Day appears to be a positive sign.

