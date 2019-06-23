Indians' Francisco Lindor: Posts two hits with steal
Lindor went 2-for-4 with an RBI double, run and stolen base in an 8-3 victory against the Tigers on Sunday.
The 25-year-old missed the beginning of the season, but he's still on pace to finish with around 25 steals, which is the plateau he reached last year. His 25 stolen bases in 2018 set a new career high. Lindor is hitting .291 with 12 home runs, 27 RBI, 38 runs and 11 steals in 234 at-bats during 2019.
More News
-
Indians' Francisco Lindor: Swipes two bags•
-
Indians' Francisco Lindor: Third straight multi-hit game•
-
Indians' Francisco Lindor: Powers offense with two homers•
-
Indians' Francisco Lindor: Drives in team's lone run•
-
Indians' Francisco Lindor: Smacks leadoff homer•
-
Indians' Francisco Lindor: Collects homer, steal in loss•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 14 Preview: Top 10 Sleeper Hitters
With a series in London and a series in Colorado, Week 14 is fit for some interesting lineup...
-
Week 14 Preview: Two-Start Pitchers
The list of two-start pitchers for Week 14 is on the shorter side. Scott White looks to a boring...
-
Week 14 Fantasy Baseball rankings, sims
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade values
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Bullpen Report: Iglesias or Lorenzen?
The Reds have thrown everybody for a loop with their recent bullpen usage, and Luke Jackson...
-
Waivers: Alzolay, Gallen make case
On a day of mostly bad pitching, the newcomers stood out, according to Scott White.