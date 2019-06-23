Indians' Francisco Lindor: Posts two hits with steal

Lindor went 2-for-4 with an RBI double, run and stolen base in an 8-3 victory against the Tigers on Sunday.

The 25-year-old missed the beginning of the season, but he's still on pace to finish with around 25 steals, which is the plateau he reached last year. His 25 stolen bases in 2018 set a new career high. Lindor is hitting .291 with 12 home runs, 27 RBI, 38 runs and 11 steals in 234 at-bats during 2019.