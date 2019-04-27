Indians' Francisco Lindor: Powers offense in win

Lindor went 2-for-5 with two home runs and three RBI in Friday's 6-3 win over the Astros.

His third-inning solo shot off Collin McHugh got Cleveland on the board, then Lindor supplied some insurance runs in the ninth with a two-run blast off Josh James. The shortstop is now slashing .259/.259/.593 with three homers in six games since his return from the IL.