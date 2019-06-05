Indians' Francisco Lindor: Powers offense with two homers
Lindor went 3-for-3 with two home runs, three RBI, a double and a walk in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Twins.
Lindor hit a solo shot in the third inning and had a two-run blast in the fifth to provide all the runs the Indians would need, though the offense still tacked on a pair of insurance runs. The 25-year-old is crushing the ball lately with a .412 average, three doubles and three home runs in his last nine games.
