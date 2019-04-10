Indians' Francisco Lindor: Puts in more work on bases
Lindor (ankle/calf) was spotted Wednesday doing some light jogging around the bases, Paul Hoynes of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Lindor is with the Indians for their ongoing road trip but isn't expected to play at any point during it. Even so, the shortstop seems to be making incremental progress in his recovery from a left ankle sprain and right calf strain. He was able to do some light agility drills on the field Tuesday and took another small step forward by getting in some running on the basepaths, though Hoynes notes that Lindor wasn't sprinting at any point during the wokout. At this stage, Lindor still looks to be trending toward a late-April return from the 10-day injured list.
