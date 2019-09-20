Indians' Francisco Lindor: Racks up three hits

Lindor went 3-for-5 with two doubles and two runs scored in a victory over Detroit on Thursday.

Lindor continued his strong 2019 campaign with his 13th three-hit game of the season. The 25-year-old missed the first three weeks of the season with calf and ankle injuries but has played in every game since his return, slashing .292/.343/.533 with 31 homers, 70 RBI and 21 stolen bases.