Indians' Francisco Lindor: Racks up three hits
Lindor went 3-for-5 with two doubles and two runs scored in a victory over Detroit on Thursday.
Lindor continued his strong 2019 campaign with his 13th three-hit game of the season. The 25-year-old missed the first three weeks of the season with calf and ankle injuries but has played in every game since his return, slashing .292/.343/.533 with 31 homers, 70 RBI and 21 stolen bases.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Early second base rankings for 2020
Second base offers its share of high-end hitters, but its depth will largely depend on the...
-
Waivers: Any hope for returning aces?
Some big-name pitchers made their long-awaited returns Tuesday, but is it too little, too late?...
-
Week 26 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The waiver wire offers no shortage of usable hitters for the second-to-last week of the season,...
-
Week 26 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Luis Severino is coming back just in time for a two-start week. Scott White weighs him against...
-
Week 26 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Early first base rankings for 2020
First base will start out deep and get even deeper in 2020. Scott White attempts to sort out...