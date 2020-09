Lindor went 3-for-4 with a run scored and a double in Wednesday's 5-0 win over the Royals.

Lindor's biggest hit of the game was his ninth-inning double, and he came around to score on Tyler Naquin's second homer of the game. Through 37 contests, Lindor is slashing .283/.335/.461 with six homers, 17 RBI, 19 runs scored and two stolen bases. He's hit safely in nine straight games, going 15-for-38 (.395) in that span to firmly shake off his slow start to 2020.