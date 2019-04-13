Indians' Francisco Lindor: Rehab could begin Monday
Lindor (ankle) could join Triple-A Columbus for a rehab assignment as soon as Monday, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.
Lindor ran the bases both Friday and Saturday. He'll work out with the team Sunday, at which point a decision about the start date for his rehab assignment will be made.
