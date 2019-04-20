Indians' Francisco Lindor: Returns from IL
The Indians reinstated Lindor (ankle/calf) from the 10-day injured list Saturday.
Lindor will presumably make his season debut at either shortstop or designated hitter in one (or both) of the Tribe's doubleheader games Saturday against the Braves. The April 20 return is about a week earlier than what was initially projected after Lindor sprained his left ankle in late March while rehabbing an existing right calf strain, so those that drafted the 25-year-old have to be fairly satisfied with this outcome. The Tribe cleared a spot on the active roster for Lindor by designating Hanley Ramirez for assignment.
