Indians' Francisco Lindor: Second straight two-hit game

Lindor went 2-for-4 and scored a run Sunday in the Indians' 5-3 win over the Athletics.

Lindor finished the weekend with back-to-back two-hit performances, propping his average up to .278 since he was activated from the 10-day injured list April 20. There was some concern that the right calf strain Lindor suffered prior to spring training and the left ankle sprain he sustained in late March might limit his impact on the basepaths, but he was successful in his first three stolen-base attempts before being thrown out Sunday.