Indians' Francisco Lindor: Secures 20-20 season
Lindor went 2-for-4 with a walk, stolen base, RBI and two runs Monday in the Indians' 11-3 triumph over the White Sox.
Lindor's stolen base in the first inning was his 20th of the season, locking him in as a member of the 20-20 club for the second year in a row. The achievement is remarkable enough, but is rendered even more impressive considering Lindor didn't make his 2019 debut until April 20 while tending to a right calf strain and left ankle sprain suffered in the spring. Lindor should have ample opportunity to boost his counting stats throughout September, as he's in no danger of missing starts due to rest with the Indians locked in a tight battle for one of the American League's two available wild-card spots.
More News
-
Indians' Francisco Lindor: Hits late two-run homer•
-
Indians' Francisco Lindor: Drives in two during win•
-
Indians' Francisco Lindor: Posts homer, steal in three-hit day•
-
Indians' Francisco Lindor: Delivers two-run blast•
-
Indians' Francisco Lindor: Breaks homerless streak•
-
Indians' Francisco Lindor: Collects three RBI•
SportsLine's Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have sleepers, rookies, quarterbacks, and much more!
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Manaea, Lowe return
Gavin Lux may be on his way, but Sept. 1 also reintroduced us to old friends like Sean Manaea...
-
Lux could make Bichette-like impact
Gavin Lux is coming up, and the impact could be considerable, says our Scott White.
-
Week 24 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Mark Canha still isn't getting enough love, but it's the Twins who are the most represented...
-
Week 24 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The two-start sleeper well had gone dry in recent weeks, but it runneth over in Week 24, according...
-
Week 24 Fantasy baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects Report: September call-ups
September call-ups are rarely all that you hope they'll be. Scott White assesses which prospects...