Indians' Francisco Lindor: Secures 20-20 season

Lindor went 2-for-4 with a walk, stolen base, RBI and two runs Monday in the Indians' 11-3 triumph over the White Sox.

Lindor's stolen base in the first inning was his 20th of the season, locking him in as a member of the 20-20 club for the second year in a row. The achievement is remarkable enough, but is rendered even more impressive considering Lindor didn't make his 2019 debut until April 20 while tending to a right calf strain and left ankle sprain suffered in the spring. Lindor should have ample opportunity to boost his counting stats throughout September, as he's in no danger of missing starts due to rest with the Indians locked in a tight battle for one of the American League's two available wild-card spots.