Indians' Francisco Lindor: Smacks 27th homer
Lindor went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Tuesday against the White Sox.
Lindor took Dylan Cease deep in the first inning to record his 27th home run of the season. He now has six long balls in his last 11 games, scoring nine runs and driving in 11 in that span. The impressive stretch has only added to his standout season, as he has swiped 20 bases while also hitting .297/.349/.535 across 549 plate appearances.
