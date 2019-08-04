Indians' Francisco Lindor: Smashes three-run homer

Lindor went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in a 7-2 victory against the Angels on Saturday.

This performance snapped Lindor's streak of three straight games with multiple hits, but he still has at least two hits in six of his last 10 contests. Plus, the homer he hit was his first since July 27. Lindor is slashing .307/.357/.530 with 19 home runs, 46 RBI, 62 runs and 17 steals in 416 plate appearances this season.