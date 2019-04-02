Indians' Francisco Lindor: Still weeks away

Lindor (calf/ankle) is still a few weeks away from returning to game action, Tom Withers of the Associated Press reports.

Lindor suffered a left ankle sprain while rehabbing from his right calf strain in late March, but a specialist confirmed Monday that the ankle issue wasn't a major setback. A precise timeline still isn't clear, but it sounds like his absence will be measured in weeks, not months. Eric Stamets will continue as the primary shortstop in his absence.

