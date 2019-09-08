Indians' Francisco Lindor: Swats solo homer

Lindor went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Twins.

Lindor gave Cleveland a 4-1 lead with his fifth-inning shot, his 29th of the season. The superstar shortstop has already hit three long balls this month and should soon reach the 30-homer mark for the third straight season. His current .888 OPS would be a new career best.

