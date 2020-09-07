Lindor went 2-for-3 with a double, single, walk and two runs scored in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Brewers.

Lindor got out of the gates slow to start the season, recording just 15 knocks in his first 65 at-bats. However, he has enjoyed a strong stretch since Aug. 11, going 30-for-93 with 10 extra-base hits over that span. In all, the shortstop is slashing a solid .280/.341/.453 on the season.