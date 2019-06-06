Indians' Francisco Lindor: Third straight multi-hit game
Lindor went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a stolen base and three runs Wednesday in the Indians' 9-7 win over the Twins.
Lindor's delayed start to the season due to ankle and calf injuries suffered in the spring has seemingly had no impact on his productivity since he returned from the 10-day injured list in late April. After his third straight multi-hit performance, Lindor's OPS now rests at .938, 67 points better than the career-high mark he posted in 2018. He's also been efficient on the basepaths, nabbing seven steals in eight attempts.
