Indians' Francisco Lindor: Three hits in win

Lindor went 3-for-5 with a triple, a run scored, an RBI and a stolen base in Friday's 8-3 win over the Royals.

The shortstop is on a tear, having hit safely in eight straight games and 11 of the last 12 with a .364/.386/.655 slash line, three homers, three steals, nine runs and 10 RBI over those dozen contests. Lindor's .352 OBP and .519 SLG so far this season exactly match his performance from 2018, but the 25-year-old has added 22 points to his batting average, hitting .299 with 17 home runs and 16 steals through 84 games.